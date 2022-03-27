Beatrice (Betty or Bea) Mae (Kuenning) Wallen

April 6, 1931 - March 24, 2022

Beatrice (Betty or Bea) Mae (Kuenning) Wallen passed away March 24, 2022 in Independence, MO at 90 years of age. She was born April 6, 1931 to Myrtle (Wiles) and Oscar Kuenning on a farm near Syracuse, NE. She attended Rural District 65 and graduated from Unadilla High School. She married Glen F. Wallen in Sidney, IA on November 26, 1948. Betty was a 77 year member of the United Methodist Church at Unadilla, NE. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School, and served on many committees in the church. She drove a school bus for Unadilla Public Schools, was a member of the Neighborly Club and a 4-H Club leader for many years. She farmed alongside her husband, Glen for 46 years. Betty enjoyed being with family, traveling, fishing, playing cards and sewing.

Betty is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Shirley (Phil) Johnson, Eaton, CO; Lois (Gary) Green, Lee's Summit, MO; Gloria (Steve) Wallen-Mendez, Fort Collins, CO; and Jolene (Michael) Scott, Nashville, TN. Grandchildren: Jeff (Sarah) Green, Lisa (Randy) Forbes, Heather (Adam) Dunn, Amber (David) Hoffman, Jinger (Chris) Huffman, Lucas (Morgan) Scott, Andrew and Jared Scott, Serina Mendez, Steve (Shannon) Mendez, Scott Mendez. Great-Grandchildren: Noelle & Jaden Green, Hayden & Grant Dunn, Christian & Kellan Forbes, Isaac & Isaiah Hoffman, Magnolia, Violet & Drake Huffman, Drew Sainz; sister Arvilla Noerrlinger and sister-in-law Irene Kuenning, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.

Preceding Betty were her parents, Husband Glen, Sisters Shirley Kuenning, Alvina Vacca, Erma Seimers, Myldred Dettmer; Brothers Warren, Melvin, Wilbur, David, Harold (Joe), Maynard (Pete) Kuenning; Sisters-in-law Dorothy Kuenning, Delores Kuenning, Lois Kuenning, Doris Kuenning, and Hilda Kuenning; Brothers-in-law Hobart Vacca, Otto Seimers, Don Noerrlinger and Harvey Dettmer.

The family appreciates the professional and loving care of the staff at The Villages of Jackson Creek, Independence, MO and Beacon of Hope Hospice for our Mom.

Visitation will be Monday, March 28, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM with family greeting friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Unadilla Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Unadilla Cemetery, Unadilla, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to the choice of the family. Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE 402-269-2441.