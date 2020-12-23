Beckham "Beck" J. Hale

May 4, 1925 - December 20, 2020

Beckham "Beck" J. Hale passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Omaha at Hospice House. Death took only a minute, but he lived for 95 years, so we will be celebrate that life. Beck was always kind, never met a stranger, and had a great sense of humor. Beckham was born May 4, 1925 and graduated from Firth High School. He served as a Marine in the Pacific during WWII. He married Freda Weiss in 1948 and had two children, Becky and Randy. He worked at Oldfather's Tire Store, owning the recapping department. In his free time he loved flying and singing. His favorite quote was "Ride the wind and know God is there". Survivors include daughter Becky Wise and husband Chuck from Omaha, son Randy Hale and wife Debra of Sandy, Utah; grandchildren Megan Wise de Valdez and husband Rodolfo of San Antonio, Texas, John Wise and wife Becki of Lincoln, Nicholas Hale and wife Lauren of Pocatello, Idaho, Adam Hale and wife Krista of Pocatello, Idaho; twelve great-grandchildren; cousins, Letha Talley Boerrighter of Wymore and Betty Weiskamp Bennington of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his dear aunt Margaret Weiskamp, Freda Weiss Hale and Myra Pape Hale; brothers, Merle and Harold; and sisters, Dorothy Baumfalk and Marie Kenney. Private family graveside services will be held in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank. A full version of the obituary may be viewed and condolences left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in Charge of arrangements.