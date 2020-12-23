Menu
Beckham J. "Beck" Hale
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Beckham "Beck" J. Hale

May 4, 1925 - December 20, 2020

Beckham "Beck" J. Hale passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Omaha at Hospice House. Death took only a minute, but he lived for 95 years, so we will be celebrate that life. Beck was always kind, never met a stranger, and had a great sense of humor. Beckham was born May 4, 1925 and graduated from Firth High School. He served as a Marine in the Pacific during WWII. He married Freda Weiss in 1948 and had two children, Becky and Randy. He worked at Oldfather's Tire Store, owning the recapping department. In his free time he loved flying and singing. His favorite quote was "Ride the wind and know God is there". Survivors include daughter Becky Wise and husband Chuck from Omaha, son Randy Hale and wife Debra of Sandy, Utah; grandchildren Megan Wise de Valdez and husband Rodolfo of San Antonio, Texas, John Wise and wife Becki of Lincoln, Nicholas Hale and wife Lauren of Pocatello, Idaho, Adam Hale and wife Krista of Pocatello, Idaho; twelve great-grandchildren; cousins, Letha Talley Boerrighter of Wymore and Betty Weiskamp Bennington of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his dear aunt Margaret Weiskamp, Freda Weiss Hale and Myra Pape Hale; brothers, Merle and Harold; and sisters, Dorothy Baumfalk and Marie Kenney. Private family graveside services will be held in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank. A full version of the obituary may be viewed and condolences left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in Charge of arrangements.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
Becky and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Beck will be missed. I enjoyed knowing him and my visits with him. He was a resident at Savannah Pines and that's how I knew him. RIP Beck! Love you!
Tina Hansen
December 23, 2020
I worked at Wallman Chrysler when Beck was a Salesman He took My son and I on a Plane Ride and showed us TINY I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER HIS KINDNESS
Paul Barnhill
December 22, 2020
