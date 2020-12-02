Judge Ben Novicoff

December 19, 1920 - December 1, 2020

Judge Ben Novicoff, 99, of Lincoln, died December 1, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1920 in Lincoln, NE to Michael and Helen (Cohen) Novicoff. Educated in Lincoln Public Schools graduating from Lincoln High in 1938. Attended the University of Nebraska College of Business Administration, majoring in accounting from 1938-42. During this time, from 1939-41, he was deputy business manager of the Daily Nebraskan and from '41-'42 he was business manager. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and from '40-'41 was elected treasurer and from '41-'42 was elected as president. Following his service in the Army during WWII, he returned to the University of Nebraska College of Law and graduated in 1948 with a J.D. degree.

Admitted to the practice of law in 1948 and before the United States Supreme Court in 1970. In private general practice of law in Lincoln, NE from 1948-1955. Appointed as Judge of Nebraska Workmen's Compensation Court on February 1, 1955, by Governor Victor Anderson to fill an unexpired term and reappointed to full terms in 1958 by Governor Anderson and in 1964 by Governor Frank Morrison. Retained by election under Merit Plan for 6 year terms in 1970, 1976, 1982, 1988 and 1994. In 1964 he was elected as Presiding Judge of the same court by fellow judges, a position he held for 30 years. Retired as a judge effective February 1, 1995 having served for exactly 40 years.

Member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and Nebraska State Bar Foundation. Was a member of the Lincoln Nebraska Bar Association, American Bar Association and its sections on Judicial Administration, and Insurance, Negligence and Compensation law, and the American Judicature Society. Was a member of Nebraska Commission on Judicial Qualifications (1966-1980 and 1985-1995), and of the Nebraska Worker's Compensation Task Force. Served for 3 years as chairman of the Legislation Committee of the I.A.I.A.B.C. (International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions) as chairman, he made a study of compliance with I.A.I.A.B.C. standards of all active members. Served as a member of the Executive Committee of the I.A.I.A.B.C. for 4 years, spent 1 year as second vice president and 1 year as first vice president. He served as president of the I.A.I.A.B.C in 1972-73. He was voted to receive the Outstanding Administrators Award from them in 1970 and again in 1977. Was a member of the Advisory Committee on Workmen's Compensation Laws of the Council of State Governments; Consultant to Drafting Committee for an Interstate Compact for Workmen's Compensation; member of The Advisory Committee for Research on Permanent Impairment and Permanent Disability in Workmen's Compensation; Founder of I.A.I.A.B.C College of Worker's Compensation and served as its chairman of its Board of Regents; member of the Federal Worker's Compensation Task Force planning committee for a National Conference on Occupational Diseases and panelist for National Conference on Occupational Diseases (1976). Appointed by the governor and served as a member of the Nebraska Worker's Compensation Task Force (1992-1994). Lectured at First Annual Symposium on Worker's Compensation (1977). Authored an article on Workmen's Compensation which was published in the Nebraska Law College LAW REVIEW.

Received U.S. Dept. of Labor Commissioner's Award for Eminent Achievement in 1995. Served as a member of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation's Daniel J. Gross Fund Committee (1997) and as chairman of the committee. In 2014, received the Diamond Distinguished Fellow designation and was awarded the special Public Service Award which the Foundation bestows to a lawyer who has been, or is, in the employ of local, state or federal government in Nebraska or a lawyer in employment outside the state for outstanding service in the performance of duty. He has a study room at the University of Nebraska College of Law dedicated in his name as well as a reading room at UNL's Harris Center for Judaic Studies.

Member of Masonic Lodge No.54 in Lincoln, NE and the Scottish Rite and Shrine. Member of B.P.O.E (Elk's); American Legion; B'nai B'rith since 1946 having served as President of the Lincoln Lodge for 2 years and Regional President for 1 year; and member of Tifereth Israel Synagogue.

Survivors include nieces Elaine Nachman, Scottsdale, AZ, Barbara Litvak, Stockton, CA and nephew Harold (Kitty) Novicoff, Overland Park, KS. He was preceded in death by his 4 brothers and 3 sisters-in-law George (Rose), Samuel, Abe (Mollie), Louis (Sarah), nephew Donald Novicoff, many cousins, best friend Aloha Hausner and many other friends. Also survived by Nancy Coren whom he acknowledged saved his life by her actions and thereby gave him several more years of life.

Memorials to Tifereth Israel Synagogue or to The Nebraska State Bar Foundation. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, private graveside services will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Lincoln. A memorial service via zoom will begin at 12:30 pm Thursday, December 3rd. A link will be posted in his obituary at www.bmlfh.com.