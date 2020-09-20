Benedict James Tomes

March 4, 1931 - September 11, 2020

Benedict James Tomes 89, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Ben was born on March 4, 1931 in Dwight, Nebraska to Lewis and Bessie (Hattovy) Tomes. The family moved to Utica, Nebraska where he attended Utica High School. Ben joined the US Marine Corps in 1951. He was wounded in Korea, where he received a Purple Heart. Ben was a Life Time Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #131 and Life Time Member of the Disabled Veterans Chapter 7.

Ben married Wilomine (Willie) Kral on June 16, 1953 in Seward, Nebraska. Ben farmed for many years, work for the Burlington Northern Railroad, he received his Master's Electrical License and Furnace Degree. Ben loved fishing, hunting, outdoors, traveling, playing card, bingo and a love for animals. Ben was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church.

Ben is survived by his wife Willie of 67 years and sons; LeRoy (Judy); Thomas (Marcia); Richard (Amanda); Timothy (Tracy) girlfriend; Ted (Sherry) daughters: Julie Tomes; Lori Stewart; Amy Dappen. many grandchildren and great grandchildren; additionally survived by his sister Rita Cox; and many nieces and nephews and relatives. Ben is preceded in death by his parents and 8 brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.