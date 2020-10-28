Menu
Berdine Martha Heskett-Sawin
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Berdine Martha (Greckel) Heskett-Sawin

June 21, 1929 - October 24, 2020

Berdine Martha (Greckel) Heskett-Sawin, age 91, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Berdine was born June 21, 1929.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Heskett and survived by their four children, daughter, Suzanne (Barry) Van Amberg, son, Dan (Cary) Heskett, daughter, Sara (John) Gran, son, Todd (Leslie) Heskett; 6 grandchildren, Kelly and Haley, Zachariah and Hilary, Nathan and Emma, and Ross and Hannah. She is preceded in death by her second husband, Carroll Sawin and survived by his children, daughters, Kristin (David) Welbes, Sarah (Jay) Thomas, and son, Paul (Jeanine) Sawin; 4 grandchildren, Zachary and Brendan, and Samantha and Jack.

Private family celebration. Memorials can be directed to the Foundation of Lincoln Public Schools. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
