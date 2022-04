Bernard James "Bernie" Golden

October 26, 1940 - December 21, 2021

Bernard James "Bernie" Golden, 81, of Lincoln passed away December 21, 2021. Born October 26, 1940, in Kalamazoo, MI to Clair and Margaret (Vallioer) Golden. Bernie was a retired truck driver for Brandt Excavating.

Family members include his children Tracy Golden-Sanchez (Robert), Jimmy Golden, Patti (Kirk) Allen, Ben (Tara) Golden, Anna Golden; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Art and Fred Golden, Andrew Terberg, sisters Sharon Six and Tryna Terberg.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2021, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Visit roperandsons.com/livestream. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com