Bernice M. Brannan

May 13, 1933 - December 1, 2020

Bernice M. Brannan, widow of Jack W., age 87 of Lincoln passed away on December 1, 2020. Bernice was born on May 13, 1933 in Alvo, Nebraska to Fred and Carrie (Bill) Rueter. Bernice and her twin sister Berdina were two of twelve children in their family. She graduated from Alvo High School and married Jack on the next day, May 19, 1951. Jack was in the Air Force so they lived in many places around the United States, but Lincoln was home. Bernice is survived by her five children: Diane (husband Mike) Jacobs, Ron Brannan, Jackie Brannan, Kathy (husband Steve) Chrastil and Kim Brick and her significant other Brad Crisler; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; special friend Dan Walker; siblings Jeanette Brannan and Jenny Stillwell; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Michael F. Brannan, grandson Michael J. Brannan, great grandson Jesse Phillips, great-great-granddaughter Bellatrix Foley, 4 brothers and 5 sisters. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Calvary Community Church, 4400 North 1st St, Lincoln. Burial at Yankee Hill Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed, visit www.bmlfh.com for livestream link. Visitation will be on Sunday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home from 12 noon to 8 pm.