Bernice M. (Frerichs) Ullman

January 11, 2022

Bernice M. (Frerichs) Ullman, 82 of Lincoln, passed away January 11, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born south of Beatrice to Grace (Wallman) & Reinhard Frerichs. Married Sylvester (Buss) Ullman in 1960. After settling in Lincoln, she spent her time raising children and participating in volunteer activities such as PTA Presidency, voting, and altar society. She found time to indulge her love of music by becoming members of various jams by playing accordion and entertaining others. She was a teacher's aide for 6 years in the Lincoln Public Schools and worked 24 years at State Farm Insurance before retiring.

Survived by children Anthony, Gerald (Brooke), John (Shelly), Sue (Dennis) Siekman, and Monica (Patrick) Dority. Grandchildren Brandon (Angie), Nick, & Dylan Ullman, Dan (Chelsea), Craig Siekman, Samantha, and Thomas Mendenhall; great-grandchildren, Natalie Siekman, Daxton & Ledger Ullman; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband Sylvester; parents; and sisters Angie Weers & Dorothy Schroeder.

Viewing 1-7 pm Thursday (1/13/22), family receiving friends from 4:30-6:30 pm, followed by a Rosary 7 pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Friday, January 14, 2022 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln. Officiating: Fr. Troy Schweiger. Burial: 2:00 pm Friday in St. Joseph's Cemetery Beatrice, NE. Memorials to the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com