Bernie Yvonne Domingo Meeske

September 14, 1939 - December 12, 2020

Our beloved Grandma Bernie passed away, in her home with family by her side, on December 12th, 2020. Bernie Yvonne Domingo Meeske was born September 14th, 1939 in San Jose, California. She excelled at raising children, caring for animals, sewing,cooking, gardening, crafting, home decorating, and hosting holiday celebrations and family gatherings. Her combination of tender heart, playful spirit and sarcastic humor delighted the young and the young-at-heart. She will long be remembered by the community of Weeping Water for her 40+ years of spreading joy as Mrs. Claus and the Easter Rabbit.

Bernie graduated from Weeping Water High School in 1957 and then completed a one-year business program in Omaha. She married her high school sweetheart on May 11, 1958, Gayle Meeske, and together they made a family for 62 years. They raised three children: Barbara Smisek (Todd), Terry Meeske (Chris), and Marty Meeske (Tina) and were instrumental in the lives of 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grands.

Bernie worked at Weeping Water Public School as a teacher's aide and at Platte River State Park in food service. She volunteered at the Weeping Water Museum and Senior Citizens Center, participated in Lofte Theater productions and taught Sunday School at the Congregational Church. In February of 2017, Bernie was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. With steadfast faith and courage she fought the disease and endured every treatment possible. Nearly four years later, cancer loses and she wins. She now lives cancer free!

Bernie leaves behind siblings Kenny (Phyllis), and Tom Domingo, numerous nieces and nephews and is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Flossie Domingo and sister, Nancy.

Visitation and funeral at First Congregational Church, 204 N Elm St, Weeping Water. Visitation, Wednesday 2:00 – 8:00 pm (with family 6-7). A Private Funeral will be at 2:00 pm and public graveside 3:00 pm Thursday at Oakwood Cemetery, East F St, Weeping Water. Family respectively requiring social distancing and masks. Services will livestreamed on Hammons Family Funeral Service Facebook page. Memorials to Weeping Water Rescue Squad, 101 W Eldora Ave, Weeping Water, NE 68463 and/or Weeping Water Valley Historical Society, PO Box 43, Weeping Water, NE.