Bertha Helen "Davey" Weitzel

December 16, 1923 - April 12, 2022

Bertha Helen "Davey" Weitzel, 98, died peacefully on April 12, 2022 with family by her side. She was born in Cannonsville, N.Y. on December 16, 1923, to Charles and Margaret Davis. She had two brothers and two sisters. After high school, she entered nurses training in Binghamton, N.Y. and upon completion of her training, she joined the Army. Davey was sent to Munich, Germany at the end of World War II where she met and married an Army Air Corps pilot, Don Weitzel. They shared a wonderful 56 ½ year marriage and raised six daughters.

Davey devoted her life to the rearing of their daughters, but in later years, Davey became one of the original Natural Family Planning Teachers in the Lincoln Diocese; and Don supported her in this ministry. She was quite a sports fan, and especially an avid Husker Fan. She and Don had season tickets to the football games. And when the Huskers weren't playing, they enjoyed attending their grandkids' sporting events.

Davey also loved to garden, cook, sew, knit and crochet, and her family benefited from these hobbies/pastimes. As a member of St. Joseph's Parish, she attended daily Mass (She was a member of the 6:30 AM Mass crew.) and loved to help stuff the bulletins after Saturday morning Mass. She was also an active member of the Grief Ministry and weekly Adoration.

She is survived by her six daughters and 5 sons-in-law: Barbara and Mike Carlin, Alexandria, Louisiana, Mary Theresa and Mike Cobb, San Jose, California, Donna and Mike Thiellen, Lincoln, Mimi Schmidt, Lincoln, Maggie and Dave Nowak, Lenexa, Kansas, Pat and Geoff Harrison, Lincoln; 21 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and siblings, a granddaughter Meg Schmidt and son-in-law Dan Schmidt.

Visitation from 6 - 7 PM with Rosary at 7 PM Thursday April 21 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506. Funeral 10 AM Friday April 22 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lincoln. Luncheon following in Resurrection Hall. Interment: Calvary Cemetery following the luncheon. Pallbearers: sons-in-law: Mike Carlin, Mike Cobb, Mike Thiellen, Mike Schmidt (as representative for his father, Dan) Dave Nowak and Geoff Harrison. In lieu of flowers: donations to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach 2121 N. 27th St. Lincoln, NE 68503