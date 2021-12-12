Menu
Berthal S. Reed
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Berthal S. (Bert) Reed

March 8, 1931 - December 9, 2021

Berthal S. Reed (Bert), 90, husband of Marlyce, of York, died December 9, 2021. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the First United Methodist Church in York. Inurnment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in York. There will be no viewing as it was Bert's wish to be cremated. However, his family will greet friends Wednesday from 6-7:30 at Metz Mortuary. Memorials to Nebraska Children's Home, the American Cancer Society or to the church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Dec
16
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
York, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sad to hear of Bert's passing. We will miss him very much. We went to family reunions and always saw Bert there. He always went out of his way to make us feel welcome. He was proud of York and showed us around. He had lots of stories about his travels. His familiarity with so many places made our visits joyful.
David Reed
Family
December 12, 2021
