Berthal S. (Bert) Reed
March 8, 1931 - December 9, 2021
Berthal S. Reed (Bert), 90, husband of Marlyce, of York, died December 9, 2021. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the First United Methodist Church in York. Inurnment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in York. There will be no viewing as it was Bert's wish to be cremated. However, his family will greet friends Wednesday from 6-7:30 at Metz Mortuary. Memorials to Nebraska Children's Home, the American Cancer Society or to the church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.