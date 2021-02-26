Beryl M. Beerenstrauch

February 6, 1925 - February 23, 2021

Beryl M. Beerenstrauch, 96 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of DeWitt passed away at Southlake Village Care Center in Lincoln Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021. She was born on February 6, 1925 at DeWitt to Henry and Ada (Meier) Rathbun. Beryl graduated from DeWitt High School in 1942 and Lincoln School of Commerce in 1943, and then worked for the Cornhusker Council of Boy Scouts of America in Lincoln. Beryl and Ervin Beerenstrauch were married on October 13, 1946 in DeWitt. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt and the Hope Circle; volunteered delivering Meals of Wheels, for Blood Drives and for the Election Commission; DeWitt Senior Center; and former member of the Tri County Homemakers Extension Club. Beryl enjoyed quilting, gardening, flowers and traveling.

Survivors include 2 sons, Tom Beerenstrauch and wife Kathy of Lincoln and Larry Beerenstrauch of Beatrice; daughter Jeanette Grummert of Philadelphia; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and sister Meryl Zimmerman. Beryl was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ervin (2020); sister Vera Davis; and son in law Brad Grummert.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available from noon-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt. A family prayer services will be held at 10:15 AM Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Beryl's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.