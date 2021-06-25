Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bessie Dvorak
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE

Bessie Dvorak

Jan. 27, 1921 - June 22, 2021

Bessie Dvorak, age 100 years, David City, formerly of Valparaiso, born Jan. 27, 1921, passed away June 22, 2021. Visitation: 4 – 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, with the family receiving friends from 5 – 7 p.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Valparaiso. A Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church with Father Matthew Zimmer celebrating Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials to the Dvorak family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St,, Valparaiso, NE
Jun
25
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St,, Valparaiso, NE
Jun
25
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St,, Valparaiso, NE
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St,, Valparaiso, NE
Jun
26
Service
11:30a.m.
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
Nebraska Highway 66 and County Road S, Dwight, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.