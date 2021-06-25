Bessie Dvorak

Jan. 27, 1921 - June 22, 2021

Bessie Dvorak, age 100 years, David City, formerly of Valparaiso, born Jan. 27, 1921, passed away June 22, 2021. Visitation: 4 – 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, with the family receiving friends from 5 – 7 p.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Valparaiso. A Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church with Father Matthew Zimmer celebrating Mass. Graveside Service and Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials to the Dvorak family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com