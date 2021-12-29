Bettie Rae Cookus

September 17, 1946 - December 25, 2021

Bettie Rae Cookus, 75, of Lincoln passed away December 25, 2021. Born September 17, 1946, in Omaha, NE to Raymond and Betty (McVey) Campbell, Sr. Bettie worked for Miller & Paine, AC Nielsen, copy center at State Capital, State Office copy center, and State of Nebraska print shop.

Family members include her daughter Stacy Bechtel; grandson Kryton Bechtel, Lincoln; sister Doris Wiggins, Carson City, NV; sister-in-law Dawn Cookus, LeRoy, KS; brothers-in-law Earl Denny, Omaha, and Frank Cookus, Jr., Wymore; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, son Richie, son-in-law Steve Bechtel, sisters Shannon Campbell, Ginger Brock, and Pauline Denny, brothers Bub and wife Carol Campbell, Jerry and wife Cec Campbell, Doug Campbell, brother-in-law Don and wife LaVerne Cookus, and brother-in-law Gary Cookus.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. January 8, 2022, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Masks are recommended. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation from 2-7 pm with family present from 5-7 pm January 7, 2022. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com