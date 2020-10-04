Betty Anna Belle Stuart

May 31, 1925 - October 1, 2020

Betty Anna Belle Stuart, age 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Betty was born May 31, 1925 to Will and Minnie (Neubert) Nash. She was united in marriage to Robert Stuart in 1946. Betty was a 30 year member of Aglow International, a published Christian author, and free lance writer.

She is survived by daughters, Terry (Charles) Durr of Big Lake, MN and Carol Stuart of Tucson, AZ; grandson, Robert Durr; granddaughter, Ellen Durr (Brian) Robeck, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild all of MN and sister, Patricia (Roland) Covert. Betty is preceded in death by husband, Robert; brother, Marine Pvt. W.E. Nash III, Korea 1950; first husband, 2nd Lt. Richard A. Davis, U.S. Air Corps. in 1944.

Private burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Family requests no flowers. Memorials are suggested to the Hospice Journey House 4615 J Street, Lincoln.