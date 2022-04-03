Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Ann Casper

Betty Ann Casper

June 4, 1930 - March 22, 2022

Betty Ann Casper peacefully passed away at age 91 on March 22, 2022 of natural causes. She was born June 4, 1930 in Niobrara, NE to Shirley and Kenneth Branstiter. Betty was a longtime member of numerous clubs and organizations: Hillcrest Country Club, Nebraska Women's Golf Association, Heritage League, PEO and Betty's of Nebraska. She enjoyed spending her time playing bridge, golfing, gardening, playing the piano, baking, reading and China Painting.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Casper and brother, Duane Branstiter. She is survived by her brother, Willard Branstiter (Carol), half-sisters Anita Craig (Bob) and Janice, 5 children: Mary Anderson (Rhonda), Don Casper (Kathy), Ruth Casper (Pat), Bob Casper (Carla), and Kathy Casper, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held Friday June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1134 Eastridge Dr, Lincoln, NE. Donations to Eastridge Church.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.