Betty Ann Casper

June 4, 1930 - March 22, 2022

Betty Ann Casper peacefully passed away at age 91 on March 22, 2022 of natural causes. She was born June 4, 1930 in Niobrara, NE to Shirley and Kenneth Branstiter. Betty was a longtime member of numerous clubs and organizations: Hillcrest Country Club, Nebraska Women's Golf Association, Heritage League, PEO and Betty's of Nebraska. She enjoyed spending her time playing bridge, golfing, gardening, playing the piano, baking, reading and China Painting.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Casper and brother, Duane Branstiter. She is survived by her brother, Willard Branstiter (Carol), half-sisters Anita Craig (Bob) and Janice, 5 children: Mary Anderson (Rhonda), Don Casper (Kathy), Ruth Casper (Pat), Bob Casper (Carla), and Kathy Casper, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held Friday June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1134 Eastridge Dr, Lincoln, NE. Donations to Eastridge Church.