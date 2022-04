Betty Eileen George

February 21, 1942 - January 1, 2022

Betty Eileen George, 79, of Lincoln, died January 1, 2022 in Lincoln. Born February 21, 1942 in Broken Bow, NE, to Harold and Grace (Landreth) George. Betty is survived by her sisters Bonita Rayman and Cletys Roberts and nieces & nephews.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln.