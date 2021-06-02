Betty M. Gordon

November 12, 1930 - May 29, 2021

Betty M. Gordon, 90, of Lincoln, passed away May 29, 2021. Betty was born in Clearwater, NE, to Ernst and Klara (Ahlers) Loseke on November 12, 1930. She graduated from Platte Center High School and attended Southeast Community College. Betty retired in 1995 from Lincoln Public Schools after serving more than 25 years, culminating as Executive Secretary for Student Services. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; a steadfast, selfless care-giver; and a faithful member of Christ Lincoln Church. Gregarious and outgoing, she was a member of the Star City Chapter of Bettys of Nebraska, and loved gardening, baseball (a fanatic K.C. Royals fan), playing bridge and other card games, and her pets.

Betty is survived by brother, Leroy (Silvia) Loseke; sister, Mary Ann (Bob) Waldon; step-son Randall (Barbara) Gordon; step-daughter Carol (Steve) Gordon; step-daughter-in-law Mary Gordon; sisters-in-law Shirley and Selma Loseke; brother-in-law Dwayne Mueller; grandchildren Eric (Leigh) Gordon, Alex (Jamie) Gordon, Brett (K'Lanie) Gordon, Derek Gordon, Brandon (Flora) Gordon, and Kristin (Phil) Jenson; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents Ernst and Klara Loseke; husbands Charles Gordon (married 29 years) and Elroy Grotelueschen (married 24 years); brothers Clifford and Larry Loseke; sister Kathleen Mueller; sons Lee, Rodney, and Randall Grotelueschen; daughter Cynthia Grotelueschen; and step-son Michael Gordon.

Life Celebration Gathering with family greeting friends, Saturday, June 5, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln. Memorial Service, Sunday, June 6, 2021, 2 p.m., at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner Blvd., with Pastor Luke Schnake presiding. Graveside Service, Monday, June 7, 2021, 11 a.m., at Roselawn Cemetery, Columbus, NE. Memorials may be given to the scholarship fund at Christ Lutheran School, K9s for Warriors or to the donor's choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com