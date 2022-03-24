Betty J. Hanson

April 24, 1930 - March 21, 2022

Betty Jean (Hermann) Hanson 91 of Weeping Water. Born April 24, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Ethel (Harter) and William Hermann, Husband Beryl, two sisters Myrtle and Ruth Ann, a brother Harold and a step Daughter Dixie Hanson, step son Wayne Hanson and brother-in-law U.G. Stoner. Betty is survived by her two brothers Wilmer (June) and Leonard Hermann of Weeping Water, her step children Diane Panko and Julie (Ray) Nottsinger of Lincoln, Larry (Lani) Hanson and Steve (Cathy) Hanson of Weeping Water. Step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral Service 11:00 am Friday March 25, 2022 at St Paul Lutheran Church Weeping Water. Visitation Thursday 1-6 pm at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water. Memorial suggested to the Church or American Legion Auxiliary Post. Live streaming and condolences shared on www.hammonsfs.com