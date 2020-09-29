Betty Jean (Earl) Hartman

January 25, 1928 - September 27, 2020

Betty Jean (Earl) Hartman, 92 of Douglas, was born January 25, 1928 in Hayes Center, Nebraska to Harry Parker Earl, Sr. and Mildred Victoria (Falk) Earl. She passed away on September 27, 2020 in Lincoln. She was the oldest of seven children. She spent her early childhood on the YBO ranch in Goshen County, Wyoming. Her family moved from there to the rural Syracuse area. Betty took normal school training in high school and graduated from Syracuse High School. She continued her teacher training at Peru State Teacher's College. Normal school training allowed her to teach, and she taught up to eight grades in one-room schools around Syracuse and Douglas. She married (Walter) Wayne Hartman on August 1, 1954 at the Methodist Church in Syracuse. She loved being outside and spent many hours in her big, beautiful garden and orchard. Wayne and Betty moved into Douglas at retirement. They spent the rest of their lives together there. Betty was a member of the Douglas United Methodist Church and faithfully served for many years as a member of the United Methodist Women. Her kind heart and giving spirit could be seen in her work with children, as a long-time Sunday School teacher and 4-H leader. She also served as president of the Douglas Community School PTA. Betty is survived by her children: Carol (Tad) Larsen, Jean (Noel) Erskine, Julie Hartman, Nancy Hartman, and Kevin (Jill) Hartman; grandchildren Katie (Nate) Hergert, Cindi (Patrick) Lange Hathaway, Ben (Angie) Larsen, Cara (Shaun) Jones, Jamie (Klancy) Peterson, Ryan Erskine, Terra Hartman, and Kaylee Hartman; great grandchildren Lavelle Smith and Nykolas Lange, Emi Larsen, and Aubree and Kinslee Jones; sister Sharon Kruse; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, parents, sisters Patricia (Earl) Barkman and Lucille (Earl) Slosson, brother Harry Parker Earl, Jr, and two infant siblings, Doris Elaine and John Page. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Masks required. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family service will be held at the Douglas UM Church at 10:30 a.m. September 30, 2020, with interment at the Rose Hill Cemetery following services. Out of respect to all attending, masks are required. The service will be Live-streamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page with the link posted on the Fusselman website. Memorials to Rose Hill Cemetery Association or Douglas Fire and Rescue. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com