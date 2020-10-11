Betty K. (Staley) Corbett

Betty K. (Staley) Corbett, 88, of Lincoln, passed away October 5, 2020. She was born in 1932 in Lebanon, Kansas to Cliff and Kathrine (Amen) Staley.

She is survived by her four children: Connie Huddleson, Lincoln; Ron (Dianne) Corbett, Friend; Kathy Corbett, Lincoln; Larry (Angie) Corbett, Lincoln; nine grandchildren: Tracy (Brian) Corr, Lincoln; Nick (Julie) Huddleson, Okinawa; Shelly (Eric) Bresson, Friend; Julie (Greg) Ricenbaw, Friend; Danielle (Josh) Kelley, Wilber; Amy (Jeremy) Smith, Columbia, Missouri; Marissa Corbett-Parks, Lincoln; Allison (Kyle) Blaylock, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Kate (Jake) Lind, Lincoln; ten great-grandchildren; 2-two-great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her siblings, Vernon Staley, Clifford Staley, Evelyn Boman, Irene Harrington, William Staley and Lois Staley; and son-in-law Tom Huddleson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9am-9pm and 6-8 p.m. with the Family present. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, south of Red Cloud at 2 p.m. Memorials may be given to Mount Hope Cemetery, attn: Gary and Judy McCartney address: 29052 20 road. Lebanon, Kansas 66962.