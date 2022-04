Betty R. Kovar

June 20, 2021

Betty R. Kovar, 83, of Wilber, NE, passed away on June 20, 2021 in Lincoln. Services will be held on Saturday, 10:30 A.M. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Family requests casual attire. Visitation will be on Friday from 6 – 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.