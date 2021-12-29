Betty Lorraine Little

November 18, 1940 - December 26, 2021

Betty Little was ushered into heaven on December 26, 2021 at the age of 81. Betty Lorraine Little was born November 18, 1940 to Lorus and Esther Clough in Humboldt, NE. She was the second of 5 girls born to Lorus and Esther. The family lived in Humboldt, Creighton (where Betty started Kindergarten), Tecumseh and Minden before the family moved to Lincoln where Betty attended 9th grade at Irving. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958.

Following high school Betty took nurse's aide training and worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She also took business college courses and worked in various doctor's offices. Later she was employed at Hesteds Dime Store where she met Rod Little also employed at Hesteds. They courted and were married on October 23, 1961. Rod enlisted in the Navy in 1958 and following his basic training in San Diego Betty joined him in Rhode Island.

During his Navy career they lived in various places along the East Coast before returning to Lincoln in 1962, where they made their home for 59 years. They have four sons: Scott, Mike, Craig and Marty. Betty always put her boys first and as she could, also worked the evening or overnight shifts at Square D, Hy-Gain, Russell Stovers as well as being a creative and fun hostess for Amway and clothing parties in her home. Betty was a very busy mom of four active boys. In 1978 she began employment with Lincoln Public Schools, working at PSAB and Calvert Elementary School, retiring in 2000.

Betty touched many lives during her lifetime. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. She was known for her servant heart, generosity, joyful smile, and kind words. Betty accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior in 1983 and was an active member at Indian Hills Community Church until her death. She actively participated in Bible Studies, Sunday School, sang in the choir, helped in the nursery, worked with VBS, and served at more wedding and funeral luncheons than one can count. She said that serving others gave her joy and fulfillment.

Betty's favorite activity was being with family, especially being with her grandchildren. Betty was blessed with nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. She could never get enough time with them. Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years; sons: Scott (Kristina) Little, Mike (Lorie) Little, Craig (Jane) Little, Marty (Kathy) Little; 9 grandchildren: David Little, Brett (Katie) Little, Trey Little, Trevin Little, Tressa (Adam) Gillen, Ella (Daniel) Braunberger, Jolee Little, Hallie Little, and Trysten Little; great-grandson: Patrick Little; four sisters: Bonne Clough, Ruth Clough, Sharen (Doug) Lee, and Jean Clough, brother-in-law Bob Little; cousins and other extended family members. Also a very dear friend of 45 years, Betty Scott.

A celebration of life will be held at Lincoln Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 31 at 10 a.m. followed by graveside services at the same location. Family will be available for visitation Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Samaritan's Purse. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com. The service will be livestreamed from her webpage.