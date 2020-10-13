Menu
Betty Matthes

Betty (Prange) Matthes

February 14, 1934 - October 11, 2020

Betty (Prange) Matthes passed away 10/11/2020 at the age of 86. She was born 2/14/1934 to John and Jennie Prange in Lincoln, Ne. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1952, where she was an avid volleyball and softball player. She then went on to work at Golds Department Store where she met the love of her life, Wes Matthes. They were married October 26, 1956, and blessed with two children; Rick and Pam.

During her life she was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always made it a priority to attend all sporting events and was the loudest cheerleader in the crowd. Betty was heavily involved in the Norris community, working as a Kindergarten Para for 14 years alongside husband, Wes. Wes and Betty received Norris' 'Fan of the Year' award twice for their dedication and support of Norris sports.

Betty is survived by her husband, Wes; sister, Irma Essink; sister in Law, Judy Prange; son, Rick (Sheryl) Matthes; daughter, Pam (Steve) Grossenbacher; grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) Grossenbacher, Trevor (Lydia) Grossenbacher, Stevie (John) Handlin, Trent (Meredith) Matthes; great-grandchildren, Tate, Tysen, Declynne, Teagan, Adilynne.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Holland Church. Pastor Randy Blumer will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00P-8:00P on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 211 East First, Hickman 68372. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


I am so sorry to hear about Betty passing away. Sweet lady! My thoughts are with your family
Angie Corbett
October 13, 2020
Wes, Prayers for you and the family Betty was such an awesome lady glad she took care of me when I was young and helped out when my mom was sick. You two were an awesome pair. She will be missed.
Amy Chandler (Zweerink)
October 13, 2020
So sorry Wes, I am praying for you! Love ❤, Marge Helmink
Marge Helmink
October 13, 2020
Our Sympathy for the family we will keep you in our prayers.
Martha & John Menard
October 13, 2020
My condolences
Arthur Kuhr
October 13, 2020
Prayers and hugs for you all,heaven gained a great lady,she will watch over you all from above
Don and susan O,Connor
October 13, 2020
Wes & family- I have been praying for all of you throughout Bettys illness. I will continue my prayers & hope you reach out if I can help in other ways also.
Maureen Bausch
October 13, 2020