Betty Jean Pecka

September 14, 2021

Betty Jean Pecka, 82, of Wilber, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021 in Lincoln. Services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber (feel free to wear casual attire). Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home (family may or may not be present for the visitation.) Please visit kunclfh.com.