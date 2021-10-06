Betty Louise (Hajek) Sieck

September 6, 1945 - October 3, 2021

Betty Louise (Hajek) Sieck; age 76, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed after her struggle with cancer on October 3, 2021. Betty was born on September 6, 1945 to Albert J. Hajek, Sr., and Emma (Vyhnalek) Hajek in Odell, Nebraska. She was a graduate of Crete High School, class of 1964. After graduation she accepted a job for the City of Lincoln as secretary to the manager of Pershing Auditorium where she worked for 35 years.

Betty lived in Lincoln with her husband of 54 years, Hugh. They were always on the go as they had vacation cottages in; La Ronge, Saskatchewan; Rancho Mirage, California; Sioux Narrows, Ontario; and Pietown, New Mexico. Betty loved decorating them with her treasured antiques. They also loved traveling the world: all of Europe, Canada, China, Australia.

Betty was best known for her Kolachies; collecting Barbies, vintage toys, dolls, quilts, antiques and anything Christmas; her love of holidays; enjoyed poetry and famous quotes, staying current with politics; and always bringing in the trophy fish on frequent fishing trips. Betty was proud of her two children, Tiffany and Hugh III, as they graduated from college and achieved higher degrees.

Betty was one of the founders of Lincoln's Betty Club. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln. Betty was a devout Catholic her whole life and was comforted knowing heaven is her final resting place.

Survivors: husband, Hugh Sieck Jr; children: Tiffany (Sieck) Stuart (Scott Stuart MD) of Edina, MN; Hugh Sieck III of Lincoln, NE. Also survived by five grandchildren: Scott Stuart III of Colorado Springs, CO, Roman Stuart of Dallas, TX, Charles Stuart of Fort Worth, TX, Edward Stuart of Edina, MN and Sophia Sieck of Lincoln, NE. Her siblings Ray Hajek, Annemae Soucie, Albert Hajek, Jr., Gene Hajek, Paul Hajek, sisters-in-law; Betty Erickson and Bonnie Tucker. Preceded in death by father, Albert Hajek, Sr., mother, Emma Hajek, father-in-law, Hugh Sieck, Sr., mother-in-law, Antonia Sieck, sisters; Evelyn Drake and Theresa Wissenburg.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fr. Michael McCabe and Fr. Loras Grell will Celebrate. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00P-8:00P on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A rosary will be said at 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Cornhusker Council Boy Scouts of America or Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters of the Convent of Christ the King (Pink Sisters).