Betty Louise (Abrahams) Tesch

September 11, 2021

Betty Louise (Abrahams) Tesch, age 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021, after a brave battle against Lymphoma. Her courageous spirit, dry wit and loving touch will be missed by all. Betty was born in Owatonna, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Edith (Adams) and Bernard Abrahams and was the eldest of ten children. She graduated from Northwood High School in 1953 and began working at the telephone company as an operator. She eloped and married Carl Tesch on Feb. 6, 1954, in Lyle, MN and they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1965.

A loving wife and mother, Betty was a guiding light to her family. She was involved in her children's school and sporting activities as they grew up. She served as PTA president for Clinton Elementary School. She passed her strong faith on to her children and was a long-time member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, where she once served as chair of their women's group. In 1967, Betty began a 25-year career at Sears Department Store. She started in their catalog ordering center and eventually moved into the store's human resources department before retiring.

Betty had many hobbies include cooking, sewing, craft projects, and watching sports on TV. She was a devoted wife to Carl, whom she was married to for 67 years. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling to visit her children and grandchildren. They also took trips to Europe, England, and Poland to trace family history. She took great pride in her family and remembered everyone's birthday, anniversary, graduation, or special events with a card and note.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Tesch; four children, Deanna Gregg, Carl Tesch Jr, Julie and husband Jon, William and wife Cheryl; fourteen grandchildren, Cheryl Slivinski, Karen (Kevin) Derek, Thomas Gregg, Daniel (Jessie) Gregg, Katherine (Jim) Porter, Philip (Jamie) Tesch, Nathan (Katherine) Tesch, Ellen Tesch, Douglas (Alexus) Tesch, Paul Hedges, Steven Hedges, Jenny Hedges, Derek (Laura) Tesch, Dylan Tesch; ten great-grandchildren; sister Mary Abrahams Montgomery, brothers Vernon Abrahams and Duane Abrahams; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510 with Pastor Tim Kemnitz officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 9-10 A.M. Burial will follow the service and will take place in Wyuka Cemetery. A reception will also be provided at Wyuka's Garden Room. The service will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend on Wyuka's YouTube channel. Memorial donations in honor of Betty can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. https://givenow.lls.org/give/342076/#!/donation.