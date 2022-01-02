Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty J. Zahn
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE

Betty J. Zahn

January 26, 1935 - December 30, 2021

Betty J. Zahn, 86 of Syracuse, passed away December 30, 2021. She was born on January 26, 1935 to William & Louisa (Brinkhoff) Auer.

Survived by her husband Harold Zahn of Syracuse; children Tracy Zahn of Syracuse, Todd (Corinne) Zahn of Unadilla, Troy Zahn of Syracuse, Tyler (Lori) Zahn of Louisville; grandchildren Becky (Michael) West, Karla Zahn, Brian Zahn, McKenna Zahn, Jake Zahn, Logan Zahn, Olivia Zahn; great-grandchildren Ike & Hayes West; sisters-in-law: Darlene Auer, Rosalie Hall, Carol (Jim) Munford; nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, siblings Alice (Fritz) Sporhase, Ivan Auer, Arlin (Janis) Auer, Duane (Cetta) Auer, Eunice (Ed) Snyder; brother-in-law: Bob Hall and sister-in-law Dorothy (Clarence) Petersen.

Funeral services: Wednesday, January 5 at 11 a.m. at St. John's UCC in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on St. John's UCC Facebook page. A public burial will take place prior to the church service at 10 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. Visitation: Tuesday, January 4 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials: St. John's UCC or Syracuse Rescue Squad. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.