Betty J. Zahn

January 26, 1935 - December 30, 2021

Betty J. Zahn, 86 of Syracuse, passed away December 30, 2021. She was born on January 26, 1935 to William & Louisa (Brinkhoff) Auer.

Survived by her husband Harold Zahn of Syracuse; children Tracy Zahn of Syracuse, Todd (Corinne) Zahn of Unadilla, Troy Zahn of Syracuse, Tyler (Lori) Zahn of Louisville; grandchildren Becky (Michael) West, Karla Zahn, Brian Zahn, McKenna Zahn, Jake Zahn, Logan Zahn, Olivia Zahn; great-grandchildren Ike & Hayes West; sisters-in-law: Darlene Auer, Rosalie Hall, Carol (Jim) Munford; nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, siblings Alice (Fritz) Sporhase, Ivan Auer, Arlin (Janis) Auer, Duane (Cetta) Auer, Eunice (Ed) Snyder; brother-in-law: Bob Hall and sister-in-law Dorothy (Clarence) Petersen.

Funeral services: Wednesday, January 5 at 11 a.m. at St. John's UCC in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on St. John's UCC Facebook page. A public burial will take place prior to the church service at 10 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. Visitation: Tuesday, January 4 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials: St. John's UCC or Syracuse Rescue Squad. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com