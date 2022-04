Beverly Bernice Bartels

January 18, 1936 - December 31, 2021

Beverly Bernice Bartels, age 85, of Tobias, NE, died Friday, December 31, 2021. Born to Gustave & Clara (Diede) Bohlmann on January 18, 1936 in Utica, SD.

Survivors include husband Eugene Bartels; children Tim (Vicki) Bartels, Tom Bartels, Teresa Kapperman, Dan (Patti) Bartels, and Susie (Rex) Stewart.

Services 10:30 a.m., Wednesday Zion Lutheran Church, Tobias. Visitation Tuesday, January 4, 2021 1-8 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Geneva. Graveside services Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Tobias. Pastor Gideon Pullman is officiating. Condolences at www.farmerandsonfunerlahome.com