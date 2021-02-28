Beverly J. Crownover

November 8, 1948 - February 24, 2021

Beverly J. Crownover, 72 of Unadilla, passed away on February 24, 2021 in Lincoln. She was born on November 8, 1948 to Gene & Berdean (Stoner) West in Lincoln. Bev married Dan Crownover on August 11, 1967 at the Unadilla Christian Church. She stayed an active member in the church, including being a Sunday school teacher for many years. Bev worked at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Society for over 20 years. She loved being a grandma and attending her grandchildren's activities, especially wrestling for her grandsons and volleyball for her granddaughters. Bev also enjoyed watching the Nebraska Volleyball team.

She is survived by her Husband: Dan Crownover of Unadilla; Children: Todd (Candice) Crownover of Tyndall, SD, Stacy (Scott) Goes of Cortland, Michael (Becky) West of Unadilla; Grandchildren: Lucas, Kaleb, Joshua, Isaac & Isaiah Crownover, Jacob Serie, Gabe, Ruby & Halle Goes, Ike & Hayes West; Great Granddaughter: Nevaeh Crownover; Sister: Sandi (Keith) Kimbell of Unadilla; Brother: Mike West Sr. of Unadilla; Aunt: Lois Ebert of Unadilla; Uncles: Bill Stoner of Omaha, Fritz Stoner of Lincoln; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Brother: Tim West and Nephew: Christopher Remington.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4 at 11:00 A.M. at the Unadilla Community Center (School House). Masks are suggested but not required. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the Unadilla Christian Church. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com