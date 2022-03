Beverly (Bev) Anne Fletcher

September 28, 1941 - September 9, 2021

Beverly (Bev) Anne Fletcher, 79 of Lincoln passed away on September 9, 2021. Born September 28, 1941, in Lincoln to Louise (Pat) and Einar Madsen.

Bev is survived by her husband, David Fletcher; sons James Williamson (Kim), Daniel Williamson (Laura); daughters Nancy Buller (Scott) and Debra O'Keefe; grandchildren, Alex Williamson (Hope), Ned Williamson, Sarah Williamson and Nolan Williamson, Samantha Shue (Zach), Nolt Nicholson (Brianna), Katie Nicholson, Max Kreuzberg (Jeana), Daniel Kreuzberg, Trevor Kreuzberg and Lauren Kreuzberg; great-grandchildren, Griffin and Maevyn Williamson, Harper and Emma Nicholson, Jack Shue, Collin and Mason Kreuzberg. Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Einar Madsen, brother Everett Madsen, sister-in-law Sharon Madsen and son-in-law John O'Keefe.

Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (9-18-21) Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Masks are required. Livestream at roperandsons.com/livestream. Memorials to the Davey Danish Cemetery. Condolences at Roperandsons.com