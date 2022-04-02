Menu
Beverly Jean Hahn
Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc
801 S St
Auburn, NE

Beverly Jean Hahn

March 29, 2022

Beverly Jean Hahn, age 90 of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Auburn. Survivors include her children Mark (Kim) Hahn of Overland Park, KS; Brad (Sammie) Hahn of Fort Worth, TX; Cyndi (Steve) Abernathy of Nebraska City; and Suzanne (Pat) Thompson of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Carolyn (Bob) Gerdes of Bloomington, MN; Alice Hahn, Auburn; and Marlene Hahn of McKinney, TX; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. She was preceded in death by husband Dick; son Greg; parents; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

A memorial service will be Saturday, April 2, 2:00 p.m., at St Paul Lutheran Church in Auburn. Burial of ashes, with her husband Dick, will take place prior to the service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery near Johnson. Visitation will be at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends 6:00 to 8:00. Memorials: Auburn Public Schools Foundation, Tabitha Meals on Wheels, or the Alzheimer's Association www.hemmingsenfuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 2, 2022.
Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc
