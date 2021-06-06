Menu
Beverly June Handy
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Beverly June Handy

June 2, 1936 - June 4, 2021

Beverly June Handy, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. Beverly was born June 2, 1936 to Harold and Harriett Wheeler.

Beverly is survived by her loving children, Deborah Handy-Alexander, Tammie (William) McCoy, Artie (Susan) Handy; siblings, Betty (Donald) Clover, Aletha Cruey, Katherine Wheeler; 7 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Jun
9
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved her to the moon and back. She was such a wonderful person. She will be so missed. Love you Aunt Bev.
Kimberly Rogge
June 9, 2021
I remember working at Bryan Hospital with Bev we were both Messengers at the time she was always so kind. My condolences to the family.
Verna Hoffman
Work
June 7, 2021
Deb, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. I know what a huge part of your life she was. She is no longer suffering.
Barb Albers
Family
June 6, 2021
