Beverly June Handy

June 2, 1936 - June 4, 2021

Beverly June Handy, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. Beverly was born June 2, 1936 to Harold and Harriett Wheeler.

Beverly is survived by her loving children, Deborah Handy-Alexander, Tammie (William) McCoy, Artie (Susan) Handy; siblings, Betty (Donald) Clover, Aletha Cruey, Katherine Wheeler; 7 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com