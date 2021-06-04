Beverly Joan Hobson

February 25, 1930 - June 2, 2021

Beverly Joan Hobson, age 91, of Walton, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Beverly was born February 25, 1930 to John and Dorris Schmidt.

Beverly is survived by her two loving children, Nancy (Michael) Young, Mark (Ann) Hobson; brother, Kirk (Martha) Schmidt; grandchildren, Stephanie (Johnathan) Wildeboer, John Young, Andrew (Lara) Young, Elizabeth (Jon) Wulf, David Young, Molly (Brett) Vaida and Sarah Hobson; great-grandchildren, Effie, Abbie, Katelyn, Jack, Tyler, Aiden, Lillian; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Beverly will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com