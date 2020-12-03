Beverly Jean Hansen

August 11, 1948 - November 28, 2020

Beverly Jean Hansen, 72, of Grand Island, NE died November 28, 2020 at Azria Health – Broadwell in Grand Island. Beverly H. Hansen (Rosier) was born on August 11, 1948 in Holdrege, NE to Mervin C and Dorothy A (Sunblade) Rosier. She grew up in Holdrege, NE and attended Holdrege Senior High where she graduated with the class of 1966. She then went on and completed her bachelor's degree at Kearney State College in 1970 with a major in mathematics and completed her BS in Business in 1975. She was united in marriage to Bernard Charles "Chuck" Hansen on April 26, 1980 at United Methodist in Holdrege, NE. After which the couple lived in Grand Island, NE. Prior to marriage Beverly was a Mathematics and Business teacher at Cedar Rapids, Sargent and Arcadia, NE. Then when she moved to Grand Island she began working at TCI (Charter Communications) until 2004. She was a member of the NALC Women's Auxiliary, and Salvation Army Bag Ladies Quilting Club. She enjoyed volunteering her time at CHI St. Francis Hospital in the Gift Shop. She also had a love of books and volunteered many hours at the Tattered Book Store in Grand Island. Beverly was an avid gardener and knitter. Beverly's biggest joy in life was spoiling her nieces and nephews along with her great nieces and nephews, also her grand-dogs. She is survived by her son, Kyle (Kelly) Hansen of Oceanside, CA; siblings, Joyce (Gene) Russell of Holdrege, NE and Dean (Cathy) Rosier of Virginia, MN; nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Jessica) Russell of Holdrege, NE, Anthony (Amy) Russell of Stamford, NE, Kristy (Dan) Roush of Moab, UT, Kelly Rosier of Minneapolis, MN, Laura Rosier of Eveleth, MN Eric (Diana) Rosier of Minneapolis, MN and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Dorothy Rosier; spouse, Bernard Charles "Chuck" Hansen and nephew, Darcy Russell. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. A graveside service will be 1 pm Saturday, December 5th in the Moses Hill Cemetery near Holdrege, NE with Pastor Randy Simmons officiating. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Salvation Army in Grand Island. Masks and social distancing will be required. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.