Beverly June Taylor

June 9, 1931 - October 9, 2020

Born June 9th, 1931 and entered into rest October 9, 2020. Beverly was born to James and Helen McMichael and raised in Lincoln Nebraska. Raised as an only child for 10 years, losing a sister, Iona, at birth, then brother Richard and Linda were born. Beverly always spoke of the hard times and work, even waiting tables for .25 cents a day to buy her beloved roller skates, that she spent much joy skating at the Lincoln Rollerskating club. In both singles and pairs. All while attending Lincoln High.

She met Roy Meier, married and had Ron and Terrie. She then met the Love of her Life Joseph, having 3 more children Chet, Michael, and Laurie Jo. She spent 20 + years with him as a devoted Air Force wife, traveling and living in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, and Philippines, before coming back to Nebraska.

Beverly worked various jobs throughout these years, but once back in Nebraska retired after many years at Parker Hannifin, as Human Resource Manager. She loved to read, always telling her kids, and grandkids that the world was large, never stopping learning, or exploring the wonder in the world around us. Her other children, the animals, miniature collies, shih tzus.

Beverly was preceded in death by: Joseph Taylor, parents James and Helen McMichael, Iona McMichael, Evelyn Gannon, Wayne Johnson. Survivors: Son Ron Meier of Wisconson (Gayle) Terrie Brownson (Gene) Lincoln NE. Chet Taylor Kailua, HI, Mike Taylor Lincoln, NE. Laurie Erhart (Dave) Louisville, NE. 7 Grandchildren Stacey Barnes (Tony) Wahoo, NE, Shawn Brownson (Missy) Lincoln NE, Craig Taylor Lincoln, NE. Chad Taylor (Jillian) Elmwood NE, Devlin Taylor Lincoln NE, Wesley Ruckman,(Jessica) Omaha NE, Chelsea Ruckman (Chris Seyfert) Manley NE; 7 great-grandchildren Parker Barnes, Sydney Barnes, Benjamin Sexton, Rylan Ruckman, Grayson Ruckman, Chloe Bier, Aubrey Pollard, 2 Step grandchildren Maggie Clouse, Candace Erhart.

Visitation with Family will be 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, October 14th, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, and Beverly will be laid to rest Thursday October 15th at 2pm, with a luncheon following at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln Nebraska. Covid rules will be followed. Memorials may be made to the family to be determined for donation in Beverly's name at a later date. lincolnfh.com