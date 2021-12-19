Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Jean Lindholm
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Beverly Jean (Johnson) Lindholm

December 4, 1928 - December 10, 2021

Beverly Jean (Johnson) Lindholm, of Valparaiso, was born December 4, 1928 to Oscar and Stella (Krafka) Johnson near Valparaiso. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946. She married Dale C. Lindholm on September 19, 1949. She was a "stay at home" mom but was always active with her garden, canning, sewing/quilting and helping Dale on their farm. She loved being involved and worked with the United Methodist Women's group, American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Valparaiso Women's Club, and many other community activities. For a brief time she also worked at Tracy's Body Shop in Lincoln. Once Dale retired from Civil Service after 30 years they began to travel and would "winter" in Apache Junction, Arizona for 22 years.

She is preceded in death by husband, Dale, who passed away March, 2015, sister Betty Draper, and brother, Dayle Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Benda) Lynch and husband Louie Lynch; granddaughters/grandsons, Erin Houska (Ryan), Lauren Hopper (Dustin), Dezaray Buchwald (Robert), and Jake Lynch (Jamie Flower); great-grandsons/great-granddaughters, Clinton Dale Keeling, Brandon and Eden Houska, Lincoln and Parker Buchwald, Easton, Hailey and Jacie Lynch, and Coy Flower; brother-in-law William (Bill) Lindholm and sister-in-law Pauline (Delbert) Lindholm; and many loving and cherished nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the Valparaiso Fire and Rescue and the Valparaiso United Methodist Church. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date and time.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.