Bill Wimmer

September 26, 1958 - September 17, 2021

Bill Wimmer, age 62, Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Friday September 17th in Lincoln. Bill was born September 26, 1958 to George H. and Ilse Wimmer of West Point. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, West Point. He graduated from West Point Public School in 1976. Bill attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then pursued his life-long passion for music. He was a professional jazz musician all of his life. He was also an extremely gifted cook and a loving father.

Bill is survived by his two sons, Nick Wimmer, age 26 of Omaha, Sonny (Alexander) Wimmer age 24 of Lincoln, and brother George Wimmer (Ann Beckenhauer) of West Point, two nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Bill was preceded in death by his brother John, sister Ginny, and parents George H. and Ilse Wimmer.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for October 1 at 10am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. in Lincoln. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Capitol Humane Society, Lincoln, Nebraska in Bill's honor, to your special charity, or to the family for future designation.