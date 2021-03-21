Bill Zieg

May 28, 1935 - March 13, 2021

Bill Zieg was his wife Saundra's dancing king and she was his dancing queen. They first danced at Dyess AFB Officer's Club in Abilene, Texas and continued to dance for 61 years until Parkinson's took his dancing shoes. Bill loved his dog, cars, painting, and playing classical music on his Steinway piano. He graced our lives, working hard as a dentist and providing for our family, David, Paul and Mark so they could go on to have families of their own.

David took over his father's practice in Lincoln at 63rd and Havelock. David and his wife Angela, have children Ava and Hank. Paul is now a Plastic Surgeon in Evansville, Indiana, and his children are Brenden, Krista (Chestnut), Andrew, Nicholas, and Collin. Mark, in pharmaceuticals, and his children Joseph and Emily reside in the Boston area.

Over the years Bill and Saundra enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, golf, tennis, biking, running, and world travel. Bill was highly focused on his health which included weight lifting daily since his youth. He was passionate about all aspects of his life including his practice and his assistants Grace Van Dyke and Kay Thurston. He was a talented artist and pianist.

William Murray Zieg was the only child of Viola and Herman Zieg born on May 28, 1935 in Beatrice. He grew up in Des Moines. Parkinson's finally took Bill's gentle soul on March 13, just shy of his 86th birthday as Horisun Hospice helped him through his last struggle at Journey House. His sons and Saundra were by his side in his last days. Mark lullabied his Dad in his final days with original music on his ukelele.

His wonderful spirit is now with the universe and Saundra has lost her dance partner but she wants you to know if you want to do something in honor of Bill, make every day count! Do it for yourself and those who you care about. Dance to the rhythm of life.