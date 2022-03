Billy Hobbs

June 14, 1925 – September 10, 2021

Billy Hobbs, 96, of Lincoln formerly Plattsmouth and Milwaukee, WI, is survived by his sister; Ruth Ann Hobbs McLeod of Bryan, TX and his ten nieces and nephews. Graveside Service: 1 pm Friday, Sept. 17 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth. Memorials: donor's favorite charity in Billy's name. Arrangements: Roby Funeral Home