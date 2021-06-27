Menu
Billy Steve Hogan
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Billy Steve Hogan

February 28, 1936 - June 18, 2021

Billy Steve Hogan, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. Billy was born February 28, 1936 to William and Phydella Gilbert Hogan.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Maria Hogan; children, Richard (Sharon) Hogan, Teresa Hogan, Michael (Anita) Hogan, Patrick Hogan; step-children, Alex, Minnie, and Sylvia Garcia siblings, Martha Hogan-Estes, Joe (Nancy) Hogan, Jerry Hogan; Jack Hogan, Chrissie (Kevin) Hogan-Barker, Margaret Hogan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be at a later date in Fayetteville, AR.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers for family ,hit me when I saw this.i always remember my brother Larry going over to the Hogan's when we were young.like my brother,I'm in total truth they are in another journey.
Cynthia (Rodwell) Davidson
July 27, 2021
Bill was a real professional in our industry. He estimated projects for several past and present construction companies in Lincoln. He took his career serious and was one of the best. One of his best lines was 'if you really want that job, I can get it for you'. Bill will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family and friends.
Scott Fitzgerald
June 30, 2021
To Maria, we miss Bill so much. He was such a big sweetheart. You can tell that by his ornery grin in his picture. We love you Maria, keep hanging in there. Donn and Nancy Samuelson
Nancy & Donn Samuelson
June 28, 2021
We sure enjoyed Billy playing at the NE Senior Center or Aging Partners. He will be missed. Condolences to Maria and family.
Cheryl jill Frederick
June 28, 2021
I have such fond memories of Billy and his little music store on P street!! Richard and your family, I´m sorry for your loss you are in my thots and prayers!!
Carol Buettgenbach
Friend
June 27, 2021
