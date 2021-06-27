Billy Steve Hogan

February 28, 1936 - June 18, 2021

Billy Steve Hogan, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. Billy was born February 28, 1936 to William and Phydella Gilbert Hogan.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Maria Hogan; children, Richard (Sharon) Hogan, Teresa Hogan, Michael (Anita) Hogan, Patrick Hogan; step-children, Alex, Minnie, and Sylvia Garcia siblings, Martha Hogan-Estes, Joe (Nancy) Hogan, Jerry Hogan; Jack Hogan, Chrissie (Kevin) Hogan-Barker, Margaret Hogan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be at a later date in Fayetteville, AR.