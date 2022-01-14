Billy Lee Pease

October 27, 1927 - January 12, 2022

Billy Lee Pease, 94, of Lincoln died January 12, 2022. Billy was born October 27, 1927, in Grand Island Nebraska, the only child of Harry and Helen (Aesdale) Pease. Billy was a self-proclaimed "ornery" fellow, always ready for a joke, a story, or a good time. Billy was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1946 – 1948. He attended Northwest Missouri State college where he met his future wife, Lillian Mantzey. They were married for 64 years and had one daughter, Twila (Pease) Stuhr.

Billy had an eclectic career that included roles such as manager of a hardware store, farm worker, agricultural instructor for veterans, painting and wall papering, selling fertilizer and working as a sausage supervisor at a meat packing plant in Lincoln, NE. But perhaps his favorite "job" was being a clown for the Sesostris Shrine Clown Unit. As Popo the Clown, he brought laughter and fun to hundreds of people, in parades, at hospitals and wherever the clown unit would find itself performing. He was named Clown of the Year in 1980.

Billy was also active in the community of Lincoln. He was actively involved with the Masonic Lodge and was a 33 degree Mason and part of the Scottish Rite. As such he held the position of the General Secretary of the Scottish Rite Temple in Lincoln for 7 years. He was also a member of Crestwood Christian Church and actively served in various positions.

Survivors include: son-in-law Lloyd Stuhr; granddaughters Angela and her husband Michael; Megan Stuhr; great-grandchildren Abigail & Sean Hoernemann, Summer and her husband Brandon Ketchum, Angelina Stuhr and great niece Gina Wykoff. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lilian, and his daughter Twila "Susie" Stuhr.

Funeral Services will be held at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln, on Monday, January 17, 11:00 a.m. with internment following at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mound City, MO. Pastor Lloyd Stuhr will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 9 am to 11 am at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children. www.bmlfh.com