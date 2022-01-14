Menu
Billy Lee Pease
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Billy Lee Pease

October 27, 1927 - January 12, 2022

Billy Lee Pease, 94, of Lincoln died January 12, 2022. Billy was born October 27, 1927, in Grand Island Nebraska, the only child of Harry and Helen (Aesdale) Pease. Billy was a self-proclaimed "ornery" fellow, always ready for a joke, a story, or a good time. Billy was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1946 – 1948. He attended Northwest Missouri State college where he met his future wife, Lillian Mantzey. They were married for 64 years and had one daughter, Twila (Pease) Stuhr.

Billy had an eclectic career that included roles such as manager of a hardware store, farm worker, agricultural instructor for veterans, painting and wall papering, selling fertilizer and working as a sausage supervisor at a meat packing plant in Lincoln, NE. But perhaps his favorite "job" was being a clown for the Sesostris Shrine Clown Unit. As Popo the Clown, he brought laughter and fun to hundreds of people, in parades, at hospitals and wherever the clown unit would find itself performing. He was named Clown of the Year in 1980.

Billy was also active in the community of Lincoln. He was actively involved with the Masonic Lodge and was a 33 degree Mason and part of the Scottish Rite. As such he held the position of the General Secretary of the Scottish Rite Temple in Lincoln for 7 years. He was also a member of Crestwood Christian Church and actively served in various positions.

Survivors include: son-in-law Lloyd Stuhr; granddaughters Angela and her husband Michael; Megan Stuhr; great-grandchildren Abigail & Sean Hoernemann, Summer and her husband Brandon Ketchum, Angelina Stuhr and great niece Gina Wykoff. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lilian, and his daughter Twila "Susie" Stuhr.

Funeral Services will be held at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln, on Monday, January 17, 11:00 a.m. with internment following at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mound City, MO. Pastor Lloyd Stuhr will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 9 am to 11 am at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children. www.bmlfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was your neighbor at the Seasons. Billy was very friendly & kind to all of us. He will be missed.
Pam McCabe
Friend
January 17, 2022
My prayers to the family. I am a former Crestwood member and we enjoyed visiting about Holt and Atchison counties in MO were our relatives were from. Know he will be greatly missed by many.
Sharo Stovall
Friend
January 15, 2022
