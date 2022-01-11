Billyjoe H. Loury

May 23, 1983 - December 23, 2021

Billyjoe H. Loury, 38, lifelong resident of Lincoln passed away December 23, 2021. Born May 23, 1983, in Phoenix, AZ to Donald and Sharonann (Billings) Loury, Jr. Billyjoe married Ashley Mohar on August 14, 2010.

He owned ABG Remodeling, LLC. He had a huge heart, willing to help others, and loved spending time with his family. His passions included photography, eagles, nature, and hiking. Bill was very creative, talented, and had the unique ability to visualize something in his mind and bring it to life with his hands.

Family members include his wife, Ashley; children Brendan Lee, Genevieve Walz, Bryleigh Loury, and Ryker Loury; parents Donald and Sharonann Loury, Jr.; siblings Donald Loury III, Kattia Oum, Casiopia Loury, Jonathan Loury, and Shadon Yates. Bill had a love for his grandparents.

A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln. Condolences at roperandsons.com