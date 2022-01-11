Menu
Billyjoe H. Loury
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Billyjoe H. Loury

May 23, 1983 - December 23, 2021

Billyjoe H. Loury, 38, lifelong resident of Lincoln passed away December 23, 2021. Born May 23, 1983, in Phoenix, AZ to Donald and Sharonann (Billings) Loury, Jr. Billyjoe married Ashley Mohar on August 14, 2010.

He owned ABG Remodeling, LLC. He had a huge heart, willing to help others, and loved spending time with his family. His passions included photography, eagles, nature, and hiking. Bill was very creative, talented, and had the unique ability to visualize something in his mind and bring it to life with his hands.

Family members include his wife, Ashley; children Brendan Lee, Genevieve Walz, Bryleigh Loury, and Ryker Loury; parents Donald and Sharonann Loury, Jr.; siblings Donald Loury III, Kattia Oum, Casiopia Loury, Jonathan Loury, and Shadon Yates. Bill had a love for his grandparents.

A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln. Condolences at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
