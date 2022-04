Blanche Conradt Trompeter March 22, 2021 Blanche Conradt Trompeter, 100, of Tecumseh, passed away March 22, 2021. Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Steinauer. Visitation: 9-6 Friday at Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Rosary: 7:30 p.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tecumseh. www.wherrymortuary.com.



