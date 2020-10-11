Bob Hall

March 4, 1927 – October 7, 2020

Bob Hall (Sharpnack) died Wednesday, October 7th, in the loving company of his wife, daughter, and son. Bob was 93-years old. He was born in Lincoln, NE on March 4th, 1927 to Mary (Hynek) and George Sharpnack. He grew up in a time when resources were scarce with two working parents and spent his summers between Muny pool and his grandparent's home at 21st and O street – now the site of the Rock Island bike trail.

Bob moved to Teaneck, NJ with his family at the start of the war, where his dad found work at Bendix Co and opened an engineering shop to help with the war effort. During this time as a teenager, Bob played in one of the baseball farm-leagues as a starting pitcher and first-baseman. He was always a gifted athlete and when he returned to Lincoln to graduate from Lincoln High he played in many city sport leagues and held the City title in handball.

Bob met his wife Rosalie (Zahn) through mutual friends and began a rich life of shared interests including, bridge, many road trips and lots of tennis competition through the Racquet Club and later the Senior Olympics where Bob earned medals in the high jump, shotput, discus, and tennis until he retired at 80-years old. Bob graduated from UNL and went on to teach high school in Syracuse, NE. Not being suited to teaching, he started his long career of entrepreneurial businesses: AAA Crushed Rock and Dirt, commercial property and rural land development.

Bob had a great sense of humor that would catch you off guard – he enjoyed making people laugh and always erupted in laughter at his own jokes. His greatest love was to operate heavy equipment on his farm ground east of Lincoln.In the last year, Bob moved to the Woodlands at Hillcrest with advancing Parkinson's Disease and enjoyed an independent life with the support of their kind and capable caring staff.

Bob is survived by his wife, Rosalie; daughter Heidi (son-in-law Mark Chaffey) of Monterey, CA; son, J Jon of Sun Lakes, AZ; Grandchildren, Ashley Hall, Matthew Hall, Luke Hall, Moriah Hall and Anicka and Liam Chaffey; brother-in-law, Harold Zahn (Betty), sister-in-law, Carol Munford (Jim). Bob's sister Virginia (Sharpnack) Dzerk preceded him in death in July.

Due to the pandemic no funeral services will be held. Condolences at wyuka.com Memorials can be made to Tabitha Meals on Wheels where Bob and Rosalie volunteered many years.