Bobby Lee Bolejack
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Bobby Lee Bolejack

February 27, 1942 - December 18, 2020

Bobby Lee Bolejack, 78, Lincoln, NE, died 12/18/20. He was born 2/27/42 in Waterville, KS to Harold and Mildred (Jewell) Bolejack. He was a retired automobile mechanic, a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club. He is survived by son, Ross Bolejack, Lincoln, NE; daughter, Ramona (Randy) Watson, Salina, KS; brother-in-law, Marv Feldhausen, Beatrice, NE, nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, June, brothers, Lonnie and Dennis Bolejack, sisters, Verla Feldhausen and Sheila Gibson. Graveside service will be 1:00pm, Wednesday, 12/23/20 at the Riverside Cemetery, Waterville, KS. No visitation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Waterville, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just read about Bobby, so sorry to hear of his passing! I was the drummer in his band in the late sixties, he had a beautiful singing voice. We always played to a full house. I wish we had gotten back together with the old band, it was special!
Ron Wittmus
February 16, 2021
Offer our sympathy to the family he was a great person we will miss him
Bonnie Smith and Dan
December 24, 2020
