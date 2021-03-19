Bonnie L. Albrandt

July 3, 1928 - March 16, 2021

Bonnie L. Albrandt age 92 of Lincoln, passed away March 16, 2021. She was born July 3, 1928 in Valparaiso, Nebraska to Minnie (Erwin) Edie and Eli Everett Edie Sr. Bonnie worked at LT&T in Lincoln for 30 years before her retirement. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Bonnie's family was her greatest joy and spending time with them her favorite pasttime.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Pam Albrandt, daughter and son-in-law Deb and Steve Hanks all of Lincoln. Granddaughters and spouses Meredith and Rob Davis, Erica and Curt Hromas, Madison Albrandt all of Lincoln. Great grandchildren Blakely Davis and soon to be born, little girl Davis, Landon Hromas and Aubree Hromas. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Henry Albrandt, her parents, sister Goldie Pearson and two brothers Eli Edie Jr. and Bill Edie.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday at Wyuka Funeral Home. Interment Wyuka Cemetery following the service. Memorials to the American Cancer Society in memory of Henry Albrandt. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com