Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie L. Albrandt
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Bonnie L. Albrandt

July 3, 1928 - March 16, 2021

Bonnie L. Albrandt age 92 of Lincoln, passed away March 16, 2021. She was born July 3, 1928 in Valparaiso, Nebraska to Minnie (Erwin) Edie and Eli Everett Edie Sr. Bonnie worked at LT&T in Lincoln for 30 years before her retirement. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Bonnie's family was her greatest joy and spending time with them her favorite pasttime.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Pam Albrandt, daughter and son-in-law Deb and Steve Hanks all of Lincoln. Granddaughters and spouses Meredith and Rob Davis, Erica and Curt Hromas, Madison Albrandt all of Lincoln. Great grandchildren Blakely Davis and soon to be born, little girl Davis, Landon Hromas and Aubree Hromas. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Henry Albrandt, her parents, sister Goldie Pearson and two brothers Eli Edie Jr. and Bill Edie.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday at Wyuka Funeral Home. Interment Wyuka Cemetery following the service. Memorials to the American Cancer Society in memory of Henry Albrandt. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Mar
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I saw in the paper today that Bonnie has passed. She was our neighbor, and I've missed our mailbox chats and bringing her little treats from time to time. She was always interesting to talk to, and had a great attitude and smile. Rest in peace, Bonnie.
Barbara Torrey Clegg
Neighbor
March 20, 2021
Sorry to hear about the loss of your mother, after reading her obituary I found out your mother and my dad were cousins.
Dianna Swinscoe
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results