Bonnie Jean (Lambert) Drohman

December 3, 1934 - November 28, 2020

Bonnie Jean (Lambert) Drohman, 85, of Lincoln, passed away with her husband by her side on November 28, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1934, in Marceline, MO, to Eldon and Cleo (Cassell) Lambert. Bonnie was raised in Nelson, NE, graduating from high school in 1952. She came to Lincoln to work in the State of Nebraska Motor Vehicle Division as a secretary. Bonnie married Glen Drohman in 1953. To this union two children were born, Ronnie and Cheryl. She was a homemaker and served as secretary to the Nebraska State Legislature for the 1957 and 1959 sessions. In 1968 she went to work for First National Bank where she retired after 22 years as an Assistant Vice President in the Customer Service Division. Bonnie filled her life with all things enjoyable and shared 67 years with her husband Glen. These years were filled with traveling, special family vacations, dancing and bridge playing. Bonnie is survived by her children, grandchildren, extended family members and friends. Private family services to be held. Memorial may be given to Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington Street, Lincoln, Ne 68502