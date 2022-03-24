Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Belle Roleder

Bonnie Belle (Balke) Roleder

August 20, 1929 - March 21, 2022

Bonnie Belle (Balke) Roleder, 92, of Lincoln, passed away March 21, 2022. She was born Aug. 20, 1929, on the family farm near Johnson to Rohland and Emma (Rohrs) Balke. She graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. On August 16, 1953, Bonnie married Edwin Roleder. Bonnie served as the Editor of the Central District Heartbeat and an Administrate Assistant.

Survivors: daughters, Jane Susanna Clink (Ronald), Lisa Marie Scopazzi (John), 4 granddaughters, 2 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Evelyn Balke; brother-in-law George Roleder; nieces, nephews, cousins.

Funeral Services: 1 p.m. with visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Johnson. Livestream: Hall Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Interment: church cemetery. Memorials: St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery Fund. www.hallfuneral.net.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.