Bonnie Belle (Balke) Roleder

August 20, 1929 - March 21, 2022

Bonnie Belle (Balke) Roleder, 92, of Lincoln, passed away March 21, 2022. She was born Aug. 20, 1929, on the family farm near Johnson to Rohland and Emma (Rohrs) Balke. She graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. On August 16, 1953, Bonnie married Edwin Roleder. Bonnie served as the Editor of the Central District Heartbeat and an Administrate Assistant.

Survivors: daughters, Jane Susanna Clink (Ronald), Lisa Marie Scopazzi (John), 4 granddaughters, 2 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Evelyn Balke; brother-in-law George Roleder; nieces, nephews, cousins.

Funeral Services: 1 p.m. with visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Johnson. Livestream: Hall Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Interment: church cemetery. Memorials: St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery Fund. www.hallfuneral.net.