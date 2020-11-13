Brad August Rickel

November 9, 2020

Brad August Rickel, 50, of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 9, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday 9-9 and with the family 6-8 at the funeral home. Rosary will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30am at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. A private family burial will follow later. Memorials to the family for later designation. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home . Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com